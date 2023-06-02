Abortion recommendations will not be taken 'as gospel', says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the abortion review which recommended the removal of the three-day wait will not be accepted as “gospel”.

Mr Varadkar said it would never be his view that because an independent review is carried out “politicians should just accept it without considering it”.

“We look at it for a couple of months, we hear all views, all ideas, we don't just accept it as gospel, and then we respond to it. When we called for a yes vote at the time, we gave people certain assurances and those assurances were set out at the time,” he said.

The Taoiseach criticised coverage of the issue, saying it should not be about him “and it shouldn’t be about any author of a report”.

That author, Dr Marie O’Shea, has said the Taoiseach and Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s concerns about a breach of promise with the electorate along with a “slow and steady approach” are “disappointing” and “disconcerting” when “really this is a health service that was developed and put into implementation in 2019".

The Taoiseach said the issue should not be about “any particular politician” and should be about what is in the best interests of “woman, and children, and infants”.

“This is a sensitive issue, it's an issue of conscience, it's about the rights of women, and also the rights of children,” he said.

Climate targets

Separately, the Taoiseach said people “focus too much” on targets and not enough on implementation after an Environmental Protection Agency report showed Ireland is currently on course to reduce emissions by just 29% by 2030 compared to the target of 51%.

“I think sometimes people focus a bit too much on the targets and other strategies and the legislation and not enough on implementation,” he said, adding he “entirely agrees” with the report and there is now a need to “focus relentlessly on action and implementation".

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the Government had put “very challenging targets” in place and perhaps over the last decade, the Government did not “move fast enough”.

“I don’t underestimate the challenge ahead of us in respect of reducing emissions but we have to do it,” he said adding that historically, Ireland has been underpopulated and now that the population is increasing “significantly” it poses pressures and challenges in reaching climate targets.

Mr Martin echoed the Taoiseach’s comments on the abortion review, saying his preference was to review the report with “deliberation and reflection” at the health committee.

“There were commitments given at the time of the referendum and we’re very conscious of that too,” he said adding the HSE will deliver on the operational issues outlined within the report.

Economic migrants

Separately, the Taoiseach said the Government must be “fair” when it comes to accepting those seeking international protection, but “firm” when it comes to “economic migrants”.

“We need to be fair to people who are coming here, seeking refuge from war or persecution and to make sure that their applications are assessed quickly and granted quickly. We're speeding that up all the time.

“We also need to be firm with people, people who are coming here as economic migrants that are claiming international protection falsely,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said between those fleeing Ukraine and from other parts of the world, there could be 30,000 people arriving to Ireland this year.

“We're working towards ensuring that we can provide shelter and food for everyone and that's a humanitarian obligation that we have, it's also a legal obligation and is the right thing to do and that's what we're working towards.

“But it's impossible for us to say that we can guarantee accommodation to everyone who arrives no matter how many there are. I don't think any government in this country in the future or in any country could possibly make that promise,” he said.