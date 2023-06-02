Training numbers to be hiked in effort to address GP shortage

There is to be a significant increase in the number of GP training places available next year as the Government tries to tackle the shortage of available doctors.

The number of training places will increase by 35% to 350. The capacity of the non-EU GP training scheme will also increase, from 50 to 250 by the end of 2024, while the total number of trainees undertaking the four-year programme will also rise from 932 to 1,300 in 2026 under the plans.

All of these efforts will help towards meeting GP shortages, particularly in rural areas, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster described it as the “single biggest improvement for the future resourcing of one of the most vital components of health services” for the public.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mr Donnelly had engaged with the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) earlier this year to explore increasing GP training places in 2024, with this set to rise from 258 new doctors on its 2022/2023 programme to 350 next year.

The non-EU programme was described as having an immediate impact through increased capacity in general practice, with further intakes expected this year and next.

A number are already working in general practices around the country, as the programme aims to identify, support, and integrate non-EU GPs into the rural Irish workforce.

“These are highly experienced and skilled GPs from around the world, who take part in a two-year programme combining frontline GP work with mentoring and training at designated practices,” said Mr Donnelly.

“Expanding the number of GP training places to an all-time high of 350, coupled with the great strides being made in our non-EU programme, will help us to strengthen our primary care services and increase our vital general practice workforce now and into the future.”

Mr Donnelly also praised the ICGP for its efforts to address capacity constraints in the health service.

The ICGP chief executive Fintan Foy welcomed the plans.

“The workforce and workload crisis in general practice is affecting patients who have to wait longer to see their GP, as well as thousands of patients who are unable to register with a GP practice,” he said.

“We need more GPs, and this increase in training places is a significant measure to enable more doctors to become GPs here in Ireland.”