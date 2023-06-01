Women of Honour urge victims of abuse in Defence Forces to report it

The Women of Honour group has urged anybody who was a victim of abuse in the Defence Forces to come forward and report it, following two high-profile court cases.

The group said that every person who comes forward helps empower others and takes a “significant step” in a greater campaign to tackle abuse in the army, navy, and air corps.

“We would like to recognise the strength and bravery of all of those who have come forward in the battle for truth and justice,” Women of Honour stated.

“We want to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of Seana O’Connor and Noel Brennan in seeking justice for themselves.

“Both of these cases were in front of the courts, and whilst there is a great deal of dissatisfaction regarding the outcomes, we would hope they are not too disheartened.

This is a process, and their actions are significant steps in a greater campaign.

“We hope others see the empowerment associated with using their voice, whether anonymously or otherwise, against the prevailing pattern of concealment and abuse of power.”

Recent cases

Sergeant Noel Brennan was sexually assaulted by Fr David Tyndall.

The former Defence Forces chaplain was convicted at Dublin District Court last month of sexually assaulting his then colleague on January 16, 2015, at Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin.

The 58-year-old, who blamed drinking alcohol for his actions, served as a Defence Forces chaplain from 2008 to 2021 before being removed from the role over the incident.

He received a three-month suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to kissing and touching Sgt Brennan.

Sgt Brennan later told the Irish Examiner he was "unhappy with the conviction", as it was like drinking was “being blamed for his actions”.

Also last month, a court heard naval instructor Derek Nagle, 56, was put on a probation bond at Cork District Court for sexually assaulting Ms O’Connor.

He manhandled her, gripping her shirt, and pushing her by her neck off a bed before slapping her bottocks “forcefully”, and telling her: “I thought you like it rough”.

She later said that the March 2022 incident still affects her today, and she still suffers nightmares about it.

If anyone would like to connect with the Women of Honour group, they can be contacted on irishwomenofhonour@gmail.com in confidence.