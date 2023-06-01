Five charged with killing Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon

Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of Irish peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon.

According to local reports, a military court that charged the men claims they were part of a Hezbollah-led militia.

The AFP news agency quoted a 30-page indictment in the case which said the men are to stand trial for "voluntary homicide”.

The document claims they formed “a criminal gang and implemented a criminal project" and that a number of them were overheard saying “we are from Hezbollah”.

They are also claimed to have been calling each other via walkie-talkies during the incident.

Private Rooney and his colleagues were just four minutes from the main highway into Beirut when their vehicle was fired upon on December 14.

They had got separated from colleagues in another vehicle with which they had been travelling to Beirut earlier in the evening.

It is understood Private Rooney had, once he reported his vehicle was no longer on the normal route, been instructed not to stop and to keep driving until he reached safety.

He kept going but his vehicle appears to have been followed through coastal residential areas before it reached the village of Al-Aqibiya where they encountered a crowd.

Members of that crowd surrounded their vehicle, and were able to prise open the back tailgate of the UNIFIL branded armoured utility vehicle.

PTE Rooney managed to weave the vehicle through the crowd and make an escape.

A number of men opened fire and bullets passed through the open back tailgate hitting Pte Rooney who was killed.

A 31-year-old blacksmith, who was handed over to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) in January, was later alleged to have shot at Pte Rooney’s vehicle with a Kalashnikov.

He is also alleged to have admitted he was “the first to chase the UNIFIL vehicle from Sarafand to Al-Aqibiya”.

Al-Aqbieh is regarded as a Hezbollah stronghold but very quickly after the incident, a Hezbollah spokesperson described it as “an unintentional accident between the local people and members of the Irish battalion”.

A senior Unifil source has since told the Irish Examiner that members of Hezbollah had actually prevented Private Seán Rooney’s colleagues being attacked and shot on the night he was killed.

They are understood to have “acted quickly” to calm things after shots were first fired.

Hezbollah “team leaders” in villages all over south Lebanon later told supporters there was to be no repeat of what happened.

The Irish Examiner asked senior Hezbollah officials about the indictment in general and, in particular, about claims the charged men were part of a Hezbollah militia.

They were unavailable for comment.