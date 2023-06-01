Government seeks public's views on disposable vapes ahead of potential ban

The public is being urged by the Government to "tell us what you think" about disposable vapes as it considers banning the devices outright.

It comes as environmental charity Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment (Voice), has urged Ireland to become the first in Europe to implement a ban.

A new consultation period, launched by Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth, will run for eight weeks. Submissions from the public will "help the Government learn how people feel about disposable vapes".

The results will see potential policy change options including:

A ban on disposable vapes here;

The establishment of a deposit and return system;

Or no legislative change but an improvement to the producer's responsibility scheme.

Disposable vapes are electronic cigarettes that are not rechargeable. They last for a certain amount of puffs before being thrown away and come in a variety of flavours.

The devices contain electronic components like lithium-iron batteries, which can present a risk to the health and safety of waste collection workers and others. They require safe disposal when they become waste.

Unlike other modern electronics — which do contain rare and expensive materials — vapes cannot be reused as part of the circular economy.

"By asking people to tell us what they think, we want to inform and strengthen the Government’s response to disposable vaping products," said Mr Smyth.

"To help Ireland transition to a circular economy, I am committed to leading the development of our environmental response. I strongly support the move by the minister for health to introduce a new law to restrict the sale and advertising of nicotine-inhaling products."

Voice previously told the Irish Examiner it shared Mr Smyth's concerns about the wasteful use of lithium and copper in disposable vapes.

"These materials are critical for building a greener economy and should not be wasted on a product that is designed to be used only once. As the leading NGO on waste issues and the circular economy... we believe that the ban on disposable vapes is a crucial step in achieving this goal," it said.

Legislation cracking down on selling e-cigarettes and vaping devices to minors in Ireland was approved on Tuesday. However, disposable vapes are not covered under it.