EU bolsters countries' wildfire response as summer of blazes expected 

The EU has sent nearly 450 firefighters from across the bloc to France, Portugal, and Greece as it braces for similar wildfires to those that devastated the continent last year.

The European Commission has doubled its aerial firefighting fleet in a bid to tackle wildfires which are already breaking records for this time of year in the likes of Spain.

According to the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which has been tracking the intensity of wildfires and their emissions in the atmosphere, the Northern Hemisphere has broken records for the spring.

CAMS said significant wildfires in Spain in March, affecting mainly Valencia with further fires in Asturias, and Cantabria, had started earlier than previously. Having such wildfires already is an unusual occurrence, CAMS said, adding that Spain experienced the highest levels of emissions for March on record, on par with those of wildfires in 2012.

It bodes ominously for Western Europe, which came under sustained pressure last year from blazes.

Wildfire emissions

France, Spain, Germany, and Slovenia experienced their highest summer wildfire emissions for at least the last 20 years, with southwestern Europe seeing some of the largest fires on record, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service earlier this year.

A report from Christian Aid calculated that drought caused by the extreme heat across Europe during the summer was likely to have cost €20bn and 20,000 deaths in excess of normal, with wildfires and agricultural losses particularly acute.

Wildfires across Europe proved costly not just in monetary terms, but also on the climate. Emissions from June to August were the highest summer total wildfire output estimated for the EU plus Britain in the last 15 years.

The Commission said an area the size of Balkan country Montenegro, which is 20% the size of Ireland, was destroyed by wildfires in 2022.

In preparation for this summer, its rescEU reserve comprises 28 firefighting aircraft, including 24 firefighting airplanes and four helicopters.

Ground firefighting teams of more than 440 firefighters will be prepositioned in France, Greece, and Portugal, it said. Some 170 have been sent to France, 200 to Greece, and 60 to Portugal.

In comparison, the EU's rescEU firefighting fleet was made up of 13 aircraft for the 2022 wildfire season.

The Commission said its Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) received 11 requests for assistance for wildfires, in some cases simultaneously, from Albania, Czechia, France, Germany, Portugal and Slovenia last summer as national responders became overwhelmed.

EU commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarčič, said wildfires are now a pan-European concern.

"They gravely affect lives, livelihoods and the environment. In total, 20 EU member states recorded more burned areas than average in 2022. The wildfire risk expanded to areas that have not previously been exposed, moving well beyond the Mediterranean region," he said.