Ireland cricket match delayed by Just Stop Oil protesters in London

The Irish cricket team saw their clash with England slightly delayed after Just Stop Oil protesters blocked a road in London.

Day one of the one-off test match between England and Ireland was set to begin at 11am in Lord's cricket ground.

Just Stop Oil tweeted a short clip of the protest, with the caption: "Apparently that’s the @englandcricket team bus. They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international — it’s our biggest test."

In a further press release, the campaign group said: "At 8am, around 50 Just Stop Oil supporters, in five groups, began marching on roads around Hyde Park and Battersea Park.

"At around 8.37pm a mini-march of four people walking on Kensington Gore was seen delaying the England cricket team, who were travelling by coach.”

"Police arrived on scene within minutes and placed a Public Order Act (Section 12) notice on the march, ending it by 8.43pm. All teams were off the road by 10am. Further marches are expected later this morning."

A spokesperson for the group added: "We don't want to be on the road slow-marching. We'd rather be at work, or watching the cricket.

"But what else can we do when our government is pushing for a genocidal policy of new oil and gas?"

The match began five minutes behind schedule.

Just Stop Oil protesters were also able to disrupt the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale last weekend.

Two men wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts invaded the pitch midway through the first half and threw orange paint power onto the field before being removed by security staff.

A similar incident occurred at the Crucible during the World Snooker Championship in April.

Robert Milkins’ match against Joe Perry was interrupted when a man wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt jumped on to table one and tipped orange powder over the cloth.

England begin their red-ball campaign with a four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s before the Ashes gets under way on June 16.