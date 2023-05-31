Man shot in both legs in Belfast

A cordon was put in place.
Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 23:15
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in north Belfast.

Police were alerted to a shooting in the Antrim Road area shortly after 10.15pm.

The man was reportedly shot in both legs.

He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police remained investigating at the scene late on Wednesday night.

Cordons were put place in the area.

Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2345 of 31/05/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Man shot in both legs in Belfast

