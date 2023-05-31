Gardaí investigating after man and teenager stabbed at Kildare train station

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man and a teenage boy were stabbed at a Kildare train station.

Officers have opened an investigation into the assault on Bridge Street, in the vicinity of Kilcock train station, which occurred on Tuesday at 11am.

Both the man, aged in his early 20s, and the teenager received stab wounds and were removed from the scene to Naas General Hospital, with gardaí saying their injuries were non-life threatening.

Two other men, one aged in his early 20s and a juvenile teenager, were arrested at the scene and were detained at a Garda station in the Kildare Division.

Both men have since been released without charge.

A Garda spokeswoman said: "A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a referral will be made to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of the juvenile male.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

"Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."