Gardaí investigating after man and teenager stabbed at Kildare train station

Gardaí investigating after man and teenager stabbed at Kildare train station

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. Picture Dan Linehan

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 12:09
David Kent

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man and a teenage boy were stabbed at a Kildare train station.

Officers have opened an investigation into the assault on Bridge Street, in the vicinity of Kilcock train station, which occurred on Tuesday at 11am.

Both the man, aged in his early 20s, and the teenager received stab wounds and were removed from the scene to Naas General Hospital, with gardaí saying their injuries were non-life threatening.

Two other men, one aged in his early 20s and a juvenile teenager, were arrested at the scene and were detained at a Garda station in the Kildare Division.

Both men have since been released without charge. 

A Garda spokeswoman said: "A file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a referral will be made to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of the juvenile male.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

"Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Bridge Street or the train station between 10.30am and 11.15am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Read More

Teen dies in collision involving tractor as man, 80s, killed in separate crash

More in this section

Children rescued after being found clinging to mooring buoy in Dublin Children rescued after being found clinging to mooring buoy in Dublin
Military accident Teen dies in collision involving tractor as man, 80s, killed in separate crash
Temperatures of up to 26C expected as warm spell continues Temperatures of up to 26C expected as warm spell continues
GardaiCrimePlace: Kildare
<p>Una Butler with her daughter Ella in 2010. Ms Butler has been campaigning to make it mandatory for partners to be involved in the mental health treatment their partner receives in a relationship where there are children.</p>

Campaigner Una Butler 'enraged' her views on mental health not included in study

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd