Children rescued after being found clinging to mooring buoy in Dublin

Two children who got into difficulty while swimming in Dublin were rescued after they were found clinging to a mooring buoy at Malahide.
The Irish Coast Guard was involved in the rescue of the children on Tuesday who were located close to the Grand Hotel, Howth Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard had been on their way back to shore while returning from a call when they were informed that the national operations centre had received 999 calls about the two children.
They were tasked along with Howth RNLI and Coast Guard Rescue 116.
A passing boat, which happened to be helmed by an off duty member of the Howth Coast Guard team, picked up the two children.
The two were dropped ashore to waiting Coast Guard crews, but did not require any further medical attention.
A spokesperson said: "With the good weather continuing we encourage people to exercise caution near the coast; we are encouraged by the quick response of the public recently to contact the Coast Guard at 112 or 999 when they see someone who may be in trouble."