Teen dies in collision involving tractor as man, 80s, killed in separate crash

Two people were killed on Irish roads on Tuesday in separate collisions in Co Cavan and Co Louth.

A girl in her late teens died in Cavan, while a man in his 80s was killed following a crash in Louth.

The teenager died following a collision involving a tractor on the L2514 in Loughduff at around 11pm.

Gardaí said the teenager was fatally injured when the tractor collided with a ditch. Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

A man in his late teens, who was driving the tractor, was uninjured. The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Louth collision

Meanwhile, in Co Louth gardaí were called to the scene on the R166 in Annagassan, Lynns shortly before 8pm after a collision between a car and a pedestrian had occurred.

They discovered that the pedestrian, a male aged in his 80s, was fatally injured during the incident.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A garda spokeswoman said: "The scene of the collision on the R166 (Castlebellingham to Annagassan Road) is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

The spokeswoman continued: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Annagassan area between 7.30pm and 8.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."