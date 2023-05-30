Census: Average rent paid to private landlords rises to €272.91 per week

The number of people renting has increased 7% while the average rent being paid to private landlords is up 37% to €272.91 per week since 2016.

Census 2022 shows that some 93,000 homes were built between 2016 and 2022, almost twice as many as in the previous intercensal period.

Nearly 14,000 of the dwellings built since 2016 were rented from private landlords, with 12,500 or so rented from local authorities and just over 5,600 rented from voluntary or cooperative bodies.

The number of occupied dwellings rented from a private landlord increased by 7% since 2016 to 330,632, while occupied dwellings rented from a local authority increased by 7% to 153,192.

Just over 109,000 households in private rental accommodation were paying weekly rent of €300 or more — more than double the figure from 2016, with nearly four times as many households in private rental accommodation paying more than €400 per week than in 2016.

And in properties rented from a local authority, the average rent increased by 14% to €77.92 per week since 2016.

Vacant homes

The Census also found that there were almost 167,000 vacant houses and apartments in Ireland on census night.

The CSO noted that many of the vacant homes it identified were for sale, were rental properties, had a deceased owner, or were being renovated. Holiday homes were not part of the vacant dwellings count. Dwellings under construction and derelict properties were not included in the count of vacant dwellings either.

The data shows that the vacancy rate fell 9% compared with Census 2016 during which time the housing stock in Ireland grew by 6%, which means the overall vacancy rate fell from 9% to 8%.

Census does not produce figures on long-term vacant dwellings but when the data was analysed, 48,387 dwellings which were vacant in 2016 were still vacant in 2022, and 23,483 dwellings were vacant in 2011, 2016 and 2022, which may be an indication of longer term vacancy.