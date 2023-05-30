Expert warns against 'doubling down' on 'chronic reliance' on fossil fuels

Ireland risks chaos if it "doubles down" on its "chronic reliance" on fossil fuels rather than a rapid transition to renewable energy, TDs and senators have been warned by a leading scientist.

Dublin City University engineering and computing professor Barry McMullin was among those addressing the Oireachtas climate committee on fossil fuel prospecting and the use of liquified natural gas, or LNG, in Ireland.

He said: "While the short term risks of disruption to energy supplies are real and significant, on any medium- or long-term basis they are entirely dwarfed by the risks of catastrophic climate disruption."

He was speaking in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent disruption to the European and global gas and oil markets.

There have been some calls for the development of LNG storage in Ireland in order to defend against any future energy supply shocks, with environmental campaigners deeply opposing such a move.

Last week, it was reported that fears are growing that LNG supplies to Europe could come to a halt by the end of winter.

On the face of it, it seems a reasonable question as to whether Ireland should also deploy some form of LNG infrastructure, according to Prof McMullin.

The country has a choice to make, he added.

"I do not want to downplay in any way the ongoing genuine and serious risks to Irish energy supply. However, these risks arise directly from having developed an energy system that is chronically reliant on imported fossil fuels. The solution to that cannot plausibly be by way of doubling down on such a failed strategy.

Whether we wish it or not, the fossil fuel era is already ending and we are entering into an age of consequences.

"The question for Ireland is whether to exit fossil fuel dependency now, in a rapid, proactive and managed way, or to dither and risk being forced into much more difficult, chaotic and painful responses in the near future," he said.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan moved to quell disquiet around LNG last month after sparking fears days before that "the world has changed" after the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year.

"The concern about energy security and particularly gas pipelines was heightened. So we do need a form of storage and an alternative gas supply route and gas supply source so that, should anything happen, we have some protection. We can’t protect against everything, but we do have a security issue there we have to address," Mr Ryan had said originally.

A letter from more than 150 academics, environmental campaigners, and civic organisations called on Mr Ryan to outline his position on LNG.

A spokesperson for Mr Ryan subsequently said in light of legally binding climate targets and avoiding long-term fossil fuel infrastructure or fracked gas, the minister does not believe a "commercial LNG facility would meet these criteria".