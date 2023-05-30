'Sunscreen needed from March to October': Government urged to remove Vat on sunscreen to fight skin cancer

People living in Ireland need sunscreen from March to October to reduce one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, a top dermatologist said.

Dr Bláithín Moriarty, speaking at the launch of the Irish Cancer Society’s (ICS) pre-budget submission, supported a call for Vat to be abolished on this life-saving but expensive product.

Currently, Vat adds 23% to the cost of sunscreen and the ICS argues its removal would immediately benefit the public and the health service.

“In Ireland, we have about 13,000 skin cancers a year, it is one of the highest rates in the world,” she said.

“It’s higher than the next four more frequent cancers combined so it’s huge numbers.”

Dr Moriarty, a dermatologist at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, added: “But here’s where the good news comes in; 90% of skin cancers are caused by UV radiation. That means that 90% of skin cancers are preventable cancers.”

However, the cost of correctly using sun cream is prohibitive for many as she said it is needed when the UV Index is above three.

So every day between March and October any skin that we can’t cover, we need to be putting on sunscreen before we leave in the morning and then reapplying every two hours.

She pointed to waiting lists of 40,000 for dermatology, with an estimated 70% referred for potential skin cancer.

Director of advocacy Rachel Morrogh said unpublished ICS research shows four in ten people do not think the health services will be there for them when needed, saying this is "a very significant number of people".

She called for the Government to allocate €20m to support cancer services. She welcomed recent investments but said only four of 23 KPIs (key performance indicators) were met in 2021 under the National Cancer Strategy.

“Investment in the National Cancer Strategy, and in vital services, is essential towards ensuring good results for cancer patients during and after cancer,” she said.

“The impact of cancer on families across the country is being felt all the more acutely this year.”

Clinical specialist radiation therapist Debbie Kelleher warned of an “alarming exodus” from the profession leading to patients getting just two days advance notice of radiation starting. The latest shortages figures now stand at 32% she said, up from 15% in December.

“The sooner treatment starts and finishes, the sooner they [patients] can look to the future.

"Their cancer is time-dependent to them, to their families, friends, loved ones,” she said.

Ms Kelleher added: “A cancer diagnosis is terrifying enough without the additional stress of wondering when treatment will begin.”

She spoke of therapists offering radiation treatment at 10pm due to the shortages, meaning patients are travelling in late at night.

In the past, patients were told their therapy start date well in advance, she said, allowing time to arrange childcare and other plans.

“Now that is no longer the case, across Ireland, we can give as little as 48 hours' notice to patients of commencing healthcare,” she said.

“Imagine waiting for that call.”

Ms Morrogh also raised a number of other issues which the upcoming budget needs to focus on.

She called for car park charges to be abolished for cancer patients, saying three in five people affected by cancer paid €38 per month in fees. Among parents or guardians of children with cancer, nine in 10 paid €66 monthly.

Other research findings indicate, she said: “One in five people in the last three months have not gone to the GP when they needed to, that’s an increase of 6% compared to the same period last year.”

Among this group, one in five did not go because of cost, and a further one in five because of pressure in the health service.

She also called for funding for a public information campaign to ensure greater take-up of the HPV vaccine.