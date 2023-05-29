Surge in attempted cyberattacks on Irish hospitals poses severe threat

An increasing trend in attempted cyberattacks on Irish hospitals poses a severe threat, according to a global cybersecurity firm.

Just over two years on from the HSE cyberattack, there has been a 60% spike in the number of attempted attacks targeting hospitals and other healthcare services over the past two months.

Healthcare organisations are being warned to remain vigilant and prioritise cybersecurity as an attack poses a serious threat to the provision of services, patient care, and data security.

Smarttech247 monitors activity targeting a range of sectors and believes the recent surge in healthcare threats is a cause for great concern.

The 2021 attack on the HSE caused havoc for patients, medics, and admin staff with the wide-ranging impacts lasting for months.

A new threat has emerged on the dark net involving 'Phishing as a Service' kits which are specifically tailored to exploit the vulnerabilities within the health service.

The 2021 attack on the HSE caused havoc for patients, medics and admin staff with the wide-ranging impacts lasting for months.

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the growing dependence on technology within healthcare by exploiting vulnerabilities to gain unauthorised access, disrupt operations and compromise patient data, said Smarttech247 CEO Raluca Saceanu.

"The consequences of these attacks can be devastating, potentially jeopardising patient care, compromising privacy, and undermining the trust placed in healthcare institutions," she said.

Ms Saceanu said Irish hospitals should prioritise cybersecurity by implementing robust security protocols, raising awareness among staff and investing in ongoing training and education.

The government should be funding training programs, technological upgrades, and a collaborative platform should be established where threat intelligence can be exchanged, she added.