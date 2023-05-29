Man appears in court after pipe bombs found in bag at Garda station

Man appears in court after pipe bombs found in bag at Garda station

A man has appeared in court after two pipe bombs were found in a bag at a Garda station (PA)

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 12:32
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has appeared in court after two pipe bombs were found in a bag at a Garda station.

Tallaght Garda Station in west Dublin was evacuated after the explosives were discovered on Friday evening.

They were allegedly found in a bag belonging to a man arrested earlier that day.

The station was evacuated and closed to the public until the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team removed the items.

Darren Kane, 41, of Butterfield Close, Rathfarnham, on Monday morning appeared before Tallaght District Court in connection with the find.

He has been charged with having a pipe bomb, radio-controlled pipe bomb and realistic imitation firearm.

Legal representatives for Kane made no application for bail and applied for legal aid.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded Kane into custody on consent.

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court via videolink at 10am on Friday June 2.

Read More

Bomb squad called as Tallaght Garda Station evacuated

More in this section

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Cork City fans launch fundraiser as lifetime bans issued after Bradley chants 
Urgent appeal for blood donation as new donor numbers fall since pandemic Urgent appeal for blood donation as new donor numbers fall since pandemic
King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland - Day 1 Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of PSNI detective
bagPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, as Kerry is set to experience highs of 24C on both days. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Ireland continues to bask in summer sun with temperatures hotter than Lanzarote

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd