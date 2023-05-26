Bomb squad called as Tallaght Garda Station evacuated

A garda station in Dublin has been evacuated and the bomb squad has been called after "contents of concern" were found in a suspect's bag.
In a statement this evening, gardaí said Tallaght Garda Station has been evacuated and is currently closed to the public.
A spokesman said gardaí were on active patrol in the Tallaght area earlier when they arrested a man
When he was brought back to Tallaght Garda station, an initial inspection of a bag in his possession "indicated contents of concern".
"As a precaution the garda station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal team has been requested," he said.
Some roads in the area have been closed and are likely to remain closed until the matter is dealt with.