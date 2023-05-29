Ireland continues to bask in summer sun with temperatures hotter than Lanzarote

Ireland is set to be hotter than Lanzarote this week as the spell of good weather will stretch into the bank holiday weekend.

The country will continue to bask in the sun, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-20s.

The west and south-west will enjoy the best of the weather, while light breezes will keep things cooler in the east.

The mercury could hit up to 24C in Kerry towards the end of the working week.

High pressure over the country shows no signs of moving this week and will steer more unsettled conditions around us, said Met Éireann's Paul Downes.

"Current indications are that the high pressure will stick around over the bank holiday weekend, remaining dry and sunny, with temperatures reaching the high-teens or 20s away from the east coast, possibly reaching the mid-20s in some western parts later in the weekend," said Mr Downes.

The week has started off dry and sunny, with some hazy sunshine in places. Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with highest temperatures between 17C and 22C.

Things will start to heat up on Tuesday as temperatures begin to creep up in the low to mid-20s and Wednesday will follow the same pattern.

The west of the country will be feeling the heat at about 23C, while there will be very little cloud cover across the country.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, as Kerry is set to experience highs of 24C on both days.

Elsewhere in the country, it will remain in the 20s, except for along the east coast, where temperatures are set to stay in the high teens.

Throughout the week, nights will be reasonably warm as the mercury dips to between 8C and 12C.

With a number of events taking place across the June bank holiday weekend, people can look forward to more dry, hot, and sunny weather.

As people enjoy this spell of beautiful weather, Met Éireann is reminding them to stay sun safe while outdoors.

It is advised that those soaking up the sun should be wearing SPF 30, while children should be slathering on factor 50.

Sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats are recommended and midday sunshine should be avoided where possible.