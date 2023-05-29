Urgent appeal for blood donation as new donor numbers fall since pandemic

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has issued an urgent appeal to the public for donations.

The group has asked for the extra effort from the public as blood supply for most groups has fallen to just three days — less than half of what the IBTS aims to have in stock at all times.

Director of Donor Services and Logistics with the IBTS, Paul McKinney, said: "The target is to get an additional 2,000 donations over the next five weeks so we can significantly increase our blood supply levels.

There has been a consistently strong hospital demand for blood and we need to boost our collections by nearly 400 donations per week to meet it.

"The start of summer travel has also had an impact on donor availability."

Mr McKinney said a 'pre-amber alert letter' was sent to all hospitals last week, restricting issues of blood and asking them to reduce their holding.

He said this allowed the IBTS to manage the limited blood supply more effectively across the health services.

He added: "If the IBTS has to issue an ‘amber alert letter’ which is the next escalation level of the blood shortage plan, it would have an immediate implication for hospitals and for elective surgical procedures requiring blood support.

"We are asking regular donors who are texted over the next few weeks to make an extra effort to attend their nearest clinic. They are vital to addressing the current increased demand from hospitals. For the longer term, we also urge donors to consider giving blood if they are eligible before they go on holidays this summer.’’

Mr McKinney also noted that new donors have also fallen significantly since the pandemic.