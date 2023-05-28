Motorcyclist, 50s, dies following collision with car in Meath 

Gardaí have issued an appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. File Picture

Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 22:51
Steven Heaney

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Meath this evening. 

Gardaí in Ashbourne say they are investigating the fatal collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred at Old Ross Cross Road in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath at approximately 6.15pm.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away. A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was uninjured in the incident. A male and female passenger in the car were also uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and cocal diversions are in place.

Gardaí have issued an appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage - including dash-cam - and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.45pm have been asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information should contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

