Man dies following collision with car in Offlay 

A man has died following a collision involving a car in Co Offlay on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 2 am on the R446 at Marshbrook, near the Co Westmeath border.

The man aged in his 50s — who was a pedestrian — was seriously injured in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car received medical attention, but were not seriously injured.

Gardaí say the road is currently closed and the scene has been preserved pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to any motorists with camera footage (including dashcam), who were travelling on the R446 between Moate and Horseleap at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 93 27600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station," the spokesperson added.