Body of woman, 30s, discovered in Roscommon

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman at a private residence in Roscommon this morning.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered unresponsive at a residence in Kilglass shortly before 9am.
Her body was thereafter removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway.
A garda spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem examination, which is due to be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist on Sunday, will determine the course of their investigations.
The scene at the residence in Kilglass is currently preserved for a technical examination.
This evening, gardaí in Castlerea appealed for anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.