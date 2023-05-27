Female cyclist, 20s, dies following collision in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 16:57
Mairead Sheehy

A female cyclist in her 20s has died following a crash involving a car and the cyclist in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:50pm at Grallagh, Garristown, Co Dublin.

The cyclist was removed from the scene and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver of the car, aged in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

