Cyclist dies after collision with lorry in Belfast

A police officer (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 11:12
Claudia Savage, PA

A 47-year-old man has been killed after colliding with a lorry in east Belfast.

Police received a report shortly after 3:30pm on Friday that a cyclist had been in a road traffic incident with a lorry on Castlereagh street.

Police and emergency services attended but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has now fully reopened to motorists.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A full investigation into the circumstances of the collision has commenced and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash-cam footage to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1224 of 26/05/23.”

#Northern Ireland
