Woman appears in court over 2014 murders of two Dublin men

A woman aged 42 has appeared at court in Meath tonight, charged with the murder of two men in 2014.

Ruth Lawrence, with an address at Patricks Cottage, Ross, Mountnugent, Co Meath, was charged with the murder of Eoin O'Connor, aged 32, and Anthony Keegan, aged 33, on dates unknown between April 22, 2014, and May 26, 2014 at a place unknown in the State. Both men were from the Coolock area of north Dublin