Woman appears in court over 2014 murders of two Dublin men

Ruth Lawrence at a special sitting of Trim District Court this evening. Picture: Collins Courts

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 21:55
Paul Murphy

A woman aged 42 has appeared at court in Meath tonight, charged with the murder of two men in 2014.

Ruth Lawrence, with an address at Patricks Cottage, Ross, Mountnugent, Co Meath, was charged with the murder of Eoin O'Connor, aged 32, and Anthony Keegan, aged 33, on dates unknown between April 22, 2014, and May 26, 2014 at a place unknown in the State. Both men were from the Coolock area of north Dublin

The accused, dressed in a white blouse, black jacket, and check trousers, did not speak during the short hearing before Judge Cormac Dunne.

Ruth Lawrence attends a special sitting of Trim District Court this evening. Picture: Collins Courts

Detective Garda Ray Flynn, Kells Garda Station, gave evidence to Trim District Court of having arrested Ms Lawrence at Dublin Airport at 5.15pm and then charging her at Trim Garda Station at 7.45pm. 

She had been extradited from South Africa.

He said she made no reply after caution. Defending solicitor Danielle O'Sullivan sought and was granted free legal aid on behalf of her client.

Court presenter Sergeant Peter Clarke sought a remand in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court of Justice by video link next Tuesday.

The accused did not speak during the brief hearing. Three members of the accused's family sat at the back of the courtroom.

The two men's bodies were discovered on the shore of Inchicup Island on Lough Sheelin on May 26. They had been missing for a number of weeks.

