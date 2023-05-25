Man left in serious condition in hospital after early-morning assault

Man left in serious condition in hospital after early-morning assault

Tallaght University Hospital. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 18:20
David Kent

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a serious assault in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Dublin.

A man in his 30s was found by a passer-by at approximately 1am on Templeogue Road with serious injuries.

The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí in Terenure are investigating the assault and are appealing to the public for information.

A spokesperson said: "Any person who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Gardaí.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling through Templeogue village between 12:00am and 1:00am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

