Mother and baby home survivor Tony Kelly finally laid to rest

A high-profile mother and baby home survivor who died in November last year was only buried on Thursday after a lengthy DNA investigation to confirm his identity.

Anthony (Tony) Kelly was fostered out by the State to 10 families as a child and only discovered the identity of his birth mother in 2013 after attending her funeral without knowing who she was.

Mr Kelly, 76, from Tallaght in South Dublin, spent 31 years trying to trace his family after suffering abuse in the care of the State.

At 16, he moved to the UK where he became a champion wrestler alongside Giant Haystacks and Big Daddy. When he retired in 1980, he returned to Ireland to begin tracing his family.

He died suddenly on November 1 at his home and it is believed his remains were not discovered for about two weeks.

Mr Kelly had never married or had children and confirming his official identity delayed his funeral.

The issue was raised in the Seanad this week by Senator Erin McGreehan, who told the Irish Examiner: "I wanted to record his name on the record of the house, and it was around the redress scheme, he should have received something as well as all his records, all the things we are fighting for.

"He was such a lovely man, an activist. We have so many victims in this country who are alone and he died alone. He needed support and local authorities need to have some sort of check-in on people like Tony.

That man was in his house for around two weeks without being found. He was vulnerable coming into the world and going out."

In 2018, Mr Kelly found six siblings on his father’s side and two of his nieces travelled from the UK for his funeral.

One niece, told the the congregation the reunion brought them peace.

Speaking afterwards, a relative told the Irish Examiner the DNA tests were not from a full sibling and they were based in the UK so the process took time.

Mother and Baby home campaigners Sheila O’Byrne and Rose McKinney at Tony Kelly's funeral.

The celebration at St Kevin’s church Kilnamanagh in South Dublin was attended by about 45 people, including mother and baby home campaigners Sheila O’Byrne and Rose McKinney.

Ms O'Byrne's son was adopted from St Patrick’s mother and baby home while three of Rose McKinney’s babies were taken by the nuns from the Tuam home.

Ms McKinney said: “Tony fought hard for mother and baby home survivors, he did his best and I hope he’s at peace."

Ms O'Byrne said: “His life was not easy, he did good things and he was hurt like the rest of us, but he’s at peace now and we wanted to pay our respects to him."

Tony as a child.

Speaking at his Mass Deacon Derek Leonard said Mr Kelly was a well-known wrestler who “wrestled with life”.

“In 2018, Anthony found his family. What a search. His reward was the love he gave his family and that they gave to him. It was an instant love, it happened naturally, it wasn’t put on, it wasn’t fake."

Born in Holles Street in Dublin on June 15, 1946, Mr Kelly spent a few weeks with his mother, Bridget Kelly, before he was sent to Blackrock Mother and Baby Home.

He was later fostered several times before being sent to a long-term foster family in Mayo.