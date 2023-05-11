Concerns over mother and baby home redress 'falling on deaf ears' 

The Coalition of Mother and Baby Home Survivors said they had written more than 30 times to Government raising concerns over the redress scheme but have received no substantive response.

The group, which represents five survivors’ organisations, has criticised the Departments of Children and An Taoiseach for not properly engaging with their concerns.

In 2021, an €800m compensation package for survivors was announced by Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

However, while 68,000 people are believed to have gone through the religious-run mother and baby homes, only 34,000 survivors will be eligible to receive a payment.

The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme Bill 2022 only provides for all mothers and babies who spent “not less than” six months in institutions and does not extend to children who were “boarded out” [or fostered].

This has sparked a backlash from thousands of survivors who are excluded.

A spokesperson for the Coalition of Mother and Baby Homes Survivors told the Irish Examiner their concerns have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears.

The spokesperson said: “The correspondence consists of suggestions and advice on the payments bill, the mechanisms for redress and legal commentary on some of the aspects of the mother and baby issue. The correspondence is respectful, constructive, and bona fide and it is unclear as to why the minister wouldn’t reply.

“Of particular concern are letters to the minister and the Taoiseach which were not replied to save a computerised acknowledgement suggesting, as was the case with the Magdalenes, that the services of the citizens information system bureau could be made available to the survivors of the mother and baby homes, in processing their applications for payments.

No reply from anyone is beyond comprehension and surely must damage the credibility of our institutions”.

There is still no confirmed date for the rollout of the redress scheme.

The Department of Children said: “Applicants will qualify solely based on proof of residency, without a need to bring forward any evidence of abuse nor any medical evidence. In certain limited circumstances, sworn affidavits may be required”.

James Sugrue 71, from Ballybunion, Co Kerry, is excluded from the scheme.

He was boarded out to a family in Kilgarvan after he was placed in the Killarney county home.

Mr Sugrue told the Irish Examiner: “I am extending my plea to Roderic O'Gorman to reconsider his refusal to extend the redress plan to include the boarded-out survivors that endured abuse, the children who spent less than six months in the institutions, children from ethnic backgrounds and survivors from other backgrounds.”

The Irish Examiner has sought a response from the Departments of Children and An Taoiseach for response.