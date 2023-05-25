Ireland to have more heatwaves and droughts which will impact growing, conference told

Climate changes in Ireland have already happened, with more heatwaves and droughts to be expected in the coming years that will impact growing, an environmental conference has heard.

The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) annual climate change conference heard from a range of experts about the need to change the way land is used in Ireland.

Dr Eamon Haughey of Atlantic Technological University told the conference the South-East of the country will be particularly affected by climate change in the future.

"The key message in terms of observations is that changes have already happened and they are already having an impact on the functioning of our land system.

"This isn't something for the future, it is happening already. We have an increasing trend in winter rainfall and a decrease in summer rainfall, which will impact the growing season," he said.

Droughts have impacted agriculture in recent years, he said.

"We're definitely going to see increases in temperature, it's all about the magnitude, particularly in the South-East.

We're expecting to see a large decline in the number of frost days annually, which is really going to impact our ecosystem, our agriculture sector, and forestry also.

"We will have an increased length of our growing season but clouding the waters a little bit will be at the same time, extreme events and drought."

That unpredictability poses real challenges for adaptation, he warned.

Keynote speaker Prof Jim Skea of Imperial College London told the land use-themed conference there were many actions that could be taken with immediate effect that would assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet.

The co-chair of the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) third working group said climate change was exacerbating land that has been greatly stressed already by humans.

Human use directly affects more than 70% of the global ice-free land surface, he said.

Climate change is making a challenging situation worse and undermining food security, he added.

The way we produce our food matters — dietary choices can help reduce emissions and pressures on land, according to Prof Skea.

"Better land management can not only support climate action, it can support biodiversity and conservation," he said.

There is currently enough money in the world to address climate change but channeling it in the right venues is a key challenge, Prof Skea said.

"The land that we are already using could feed the world in a changing climate and provide biomass for renewable energy, but it would require early, far-reaching action across several fronts," he added.

EPA director general Laura Burke told the conference transformational change was needed to meet binding targets in Ireland by 2030.

Irish people have a particular cultural affinity with the land, which will play a key role in a carbon-neutral role in the future, she said.