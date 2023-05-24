Motorcyclist, 20s, dies in Co Westmeath crash

A man, 20s, has died following a motorcycle crash in Westmeath this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 2.20am near the Kilmartins roundabout on the Dublin Road in Athlone.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roundabout is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Junction 10 on the N6 is also closed and there are diversions via Junction 9.

Road users travelling between Athlone and Moate are advised to use the M6 as a portion of the R446 is also currently closed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, especially those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Kilmartins Roundabout area of Athlone between 2am and 2.30am.

Anyone with any information can contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.