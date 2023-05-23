State funding and staffing crisis leaves some charities at risk of collapse 

Irish disability and homecare charities are at risk of collapse in the coming months due to an ongoing State funding and staffing crisis, a conference for the sector heard on Tuesday.

An existing pay disparity between workers within bodies such as the HSE and the voluntary sector means “charities can no longer recruit and retain qualified staff”, according to Ivan Cooper, the new chief executive of The Wheel — Ireland's national association of charities.

Speaking at the association’s annual summit at Croke Park, Mr Cooper said “enforced pay disparities of 10% and more” exist between the voluntary sector and State agencies, meaning essential public services for the most vulnerable in society are “in immediate jeopardy”.

He said wage cuts imposed after the economic crash at the end of the 2000s, and since reversed across much of the public sector, nevertheless remain in place “for hundreds of section 39, 56, and 10 charities, putting services at risk”.

Mr Cooper acknowledged the issue of underfunding of charities by the State would be addressed by the Workplace Relations Commission, but said engagement requires a “speedy and meaningful outcome”.

He said it was “surprising” to note that 70% of services for people with disabilities in Ireland are delivered by independent community volunteer organisations and “many of them large part funded by the State”.

“Our entire public services system in Ireland is delivered by a hybrid of State agencies, working with community organisations,” Mr Cooper said.

“The State has for many decades relied on charities to deliver almost one-third of all public services in key areas like health, children, older people, disability, addiction and homelessness,” he added.

“Addressing the issue of adequate and fair resources would remove a major blockage to ensuring the sustainability of our sector.”

'Bleeding staff'

Mr Cooper’s concerns were echoed by Coolmine Therapeutic Community chief executive Pauline McKeown, who said due to pay parity not being in place, her organisation was “bleeding staff”.

She said last year her own organisation had experienced a staff turnover of 34% due to poor pay conditions.

“Inflation pressures and costs have increased,” she said, noting an inflation payment made to the organisation last year was accompanied by a specific instruction that it could not be used to support staff funding.

“We are in crisis and we cannot sustain a 34% turnover in staff. We need critical investment,” Ms McKeown said.

Addressing the issue from the stage, Tusla chair and former Government minister Pat Rabbitte noted the community and voluntary sector was “unique” in that their pay conditions have not been restored, something he said he had raised repeatedly and officially with the Government.

“It is simply not acceptable or fair that people providing these services should be the only segment of workers that has been passed over for appropriate reparation,” he said.