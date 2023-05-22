EuroMillions winner has just three days to claim €500,000 prize

EuroMillions winner has just three days to claim €500,000 prize

Local shopper, Pauline Kidney (left) pictured with Sarah Ruane from the National Lottery at the Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre where the ticket was bought. Picture: Mac Innes Photography

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 14:33
Mairead Sheehy

The clock is ticking for one lucky EuroMillions winner to claim their €500,000 prize, with only three days left before their time runs out.

The National Lottery has issued an appeal to punters in Dublin to check their tickets, with the winning one bought in Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre, Tallaght.

The prize is from the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday, February 24, and the winning numbers were: 11, 15, 20, 23, 29.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize meaning the half-a-million-euro winner has until close of business on Wednesday, May 24, to claim their winnings.

"We are encouraging all of our players who purchased their ticket at Dunnes Stores to check their old tickets very carefully," said a spokesperson. 

"Someone who purchased their ticket on Thursday 23rd of February ahead of the Friday draw has a ticket worth €500,000.”

The winning punter is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact the National Lottery's prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

Read More

Court applauds as judge refuses to evict family, including baby, from council house

More in this section

Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Tributes paid to woman who died after being hit by garda car in Donegal
CC GARDA OPENING Simon Harris slams 'abhorrent hijacking' of Irish flag by anti-migrant protestors 
expensive to heat Vulnerable households 'locked into oil and gas' by heating upgrade schemes, says senator
A celebration is held for Mairin Hughes (Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA)

Ireland’s oldest person offers advice on how to make the most of life

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd