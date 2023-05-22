EuroMillions winner has just three days to claim €500,000 prize

The clock is ticking for one lucky EuroMillions winner to claim their €500,000 prize, with only three days left before their time runs out.
The National Lottery has issued an appeal to punters in Dublin to check their tickets, with the winning one bought in Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre, Tallaght.
The prize is from the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday, February 24, and the winning numbers were: 11, 15, 20, 23, 29.
Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize meaning the half-a-million-euro winner has until close of business on Wednesday, May 24, to claim their winnings.
"We are encouraging all of our players who purchased their ticket at Dunnes Stores to check their old tickets very carefully," said a spokesperson.
"Someone who purchased their ticket on Thursday 23rd of February ahead of the Friday draw has a ticket worth €500,000.”
The winning punter is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact the National Lottery's prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.