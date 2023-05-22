Tributes paid to woman who died after being hit by garda car in Donegal

Tributes paid to woman who died after being hit by garda car in Donegal

A young woman who died after being hit by an Irish police car in Co Donegal has been described as “heavenly and lovely” (Ronin/Alamy/PA)

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 11:57
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A young woman who died after being hit by a garda car in Co Donegal has been described as “heavenly and lovely”.

Rebecca Browne, 21, from the Galliagh area of Derry, was killed in the collision at the weekend at Ludden, near Buncrana.

Priest Father Michael McCaughey from the Three Patrons’ Parish in Galliagh said he visited Ms Browne’s family.

“No words any of us can say at this time can comfort the situation,” he told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

She was a young hairdresser, heavenly and lovely

He said Ms Browne had gone to Buncrana with her cousin for a night out.

“It is very daunting to hear a mother say her daughter went out on Saturday afternoon and hasn’t come home,” he said.

“Her mum talked about how she has lost two very special people.

“Her own mother died during the pandemic and now she has lost her own daughter.

“She said how her mum and aunts described Rebecca as like a porcelain doll; she loved her style.

“She was a young hairdresser, heavenly and lovely. The life and soul of the party is what they would describe her as.”

“It is just very sad to see the pain and the heartbreak and the silence,” Father McCaughey added.

Gardaí said they are investigating the collision, which happened at 3.15am on Sunday.

The incident has also been referred to the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said the community in Galliagh is devastated.

I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can

He said: “I have known Rebecca and the Browne family for many years and they are absolutely devastated by her loss, which has touched the entire community here in Galliagh.

“I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can.

“Rebecca was a lovely young woman. She was bubby, outgoing and popular and the heart and soul of her family.

“I visited them today to let them know that we are all thinking of them after their tragic loss.”

Read More

Woman, 21, dies after being struck by Garda patrol car in Donegal

More in this section

An Irish Goodbye Trailblazing star of Oscar-winning film to be honoured by Ulster University
13-year-old boy dies after tractor overturns in Mayo 13-year-old boy dies after tractor overturns in Mayo
€2.4m worth of cannabis seized by Revenue at Dublin Port €2.4m worth of cannabis seized by Revenue at Dublin Port
collision#Northern IrelandPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>A new law on health labelling for alcohol has been introduced in Ireland (Lynne Cameron/PA)</p>

World’s first law on health labelling of alcohol introduced in Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd