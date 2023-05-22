Meta fined record €1.2bn by data watchdog over US transfers

Facebook owner Meta was hit with a record €1.2bn fine for personal data beaches, Ireland’s privacy watchdog announced today.

The tech giant was also ordered to stop the unlawful processing and storing in the US of EU users’ data within six months. European data regulators said Meta failed to comply with a 2020 court decision to prohibit multinationals from transferring personal data across the Atlantic into the US, putting the “fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects” at risk.

The fine follows the introduction of one of the toughest privacy and security laws in the world in 2018 - The EU's landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation.

The major fine represents the Data Protection Commission's conclusion of its inquiry into Meta Platforms.

Earlier this year, Meta went to the Irish High Court in an effort to quash an earlier fine of €265m by the DPC for an alleged breach of EU privacy rules regarding the personal information of about more than 500 million Facebook users.

The fine eclipses a €746m EU privacy penalty previously doled out to Amazon.com. The data-transfer ban for Meta was widely expected and once prompted the US firm to threaten a total withdrawal from the EU. But its impact has now been muted by the transition phase given in the decision and the prospect of a new EU-US data flows agreement that could already be operational by the middle of this year.

The Meta fine coincides with the fifth anniversary of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, widely seen as the world’s benchmark for privacy. Since May 2018, regulators in the 27-nation EU have had the power to wield fines of as much as 4% of a company’s annual revenue for the most serious violations. The Irish watchdog morphed overnight into the lead privacy regulator for some of the biggest tech firms with an EU base in the country, such as Meta and Apple.

Additional reporting Bloomberg