Four teens arrested as part of investigation into car thefts

All four teenagers, involved in two separate incidents, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Stock picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 16:37
David Kent

Gardaí have arrested four teenagers as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of vehicles in the eastern region in the last few weeks.

On Saturday night, gardaí conducted an operation in Naas, Kildare.

A garda spokesperson explained: "A vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling on the M7. A managed containment operation was put in place with assistance from gardaí in Carlow. The vehicle was located a short time later on the N80.

"Two male teenage youths were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Co Carlow.

"A second vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling in the Newbridge area and failed to stop for gardaí. 

"The vehicle was discovered abandoned a short distance away. Two male teenagers (one of which is a youth) were arrested in the vicinity and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Kildare,” the spokesperson added.

The two stolen vehicles were recovered by gardaí and are now subject to a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

