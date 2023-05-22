Five-year plan to make South East Technological University a leading global tech institution

A five-year strategic plan will be launched today, aimed at making the South East Technological University (SETU) a leading global technological university.

This will involve, among other investments, the development of a new campus in Wexford, a university enterprise quarter at the former Waterford Crystal site on the Cork road in Waterford, and new buildings for the Carlow campus.

It is hoped the plan, 'Connecting for Impact', will establish SETU as the anchor institution for the ongoing development of the Southeast and will be achieved by creating new educational opportunities for people in the region, contributing to developing the skills and capacity of the regional labour force, and driving regional innovation.

That in turn will create high-quality jobs and will help improve the quality of life for everyone, it is hoped.

The university’s priorities include access to higher education, supporting the student experience, developing a range of new courses, and significantly increasing the volume and impact of the university’s research.

Expanding and improving physical and digital infrastructure across the university’s campuses are also key priorities.

SETU president Professor Veronica Campbell, pictured in March with Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, says the university sees itself as a change agent for the region. Picture: Mary Browne

Speaking in advance of the launch, SETU president Professor Veronica Campbell said people who read the plan will have no doubt about the ambitions for the university and the region.

We see ourselves as an anchor institution, an important change agent that will be central to addressing regional challenges, especially those relating to the green and digital transitions.

"The full implementation of this plan will see us expand our campuses and facilities, develop new courses in areas of regional needs, deepen our international partnerships, and greatly enhance what we are doing in research and innovation, all in support of the development of the Southeast,” Prof Campbell said.

Chair of the governing body and chancellor of SETU, Professor Patrick Prendergast said: "These are exciting times for the Southeast region and SETU’s governing body looks forward to supporting and overseeing the implementation of the plan in the coming years."

Vice president for SETU strategy Dr Richard Hayes said the plan is the culmination of consultation within the university, and between it and external partners. They include the Higher Education Authority, the Department of Further and Higher Education, the IDA, and IBEC.