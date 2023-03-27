University to take over part of iconic Waterford Crystal site

The iconic former Waterford Crystal site, derelict for some 14 years, is to be transformed into part of the South East Technological University (SETU).

Agreement has been secured for SETU to purchase 20 acres of the site, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced on Monday.

Development at the site will see SETU Waterford, formerly called Waterford Institute of Technology, expand its footprint in the city.

The site has also been earmarked for a new University-Enterprise Quarter to boost collaboration between academia and industry in the city and region.

Mr Harris said: "This is a major moment in the development of SETU. The purchase of the site will allow SETU expand and grow, and crucially embed in the city of Waterford.

"We know the history of this site. Once a bustling site of business and tourism, the site has been largely derelict since the closure of Waterford Crystal over 14 years ago.

"Today is a new dawn for this site. Here, SETU will grow and this site will once again become a bustling site for students, research, enterprise and for the people of Waterford through creation of an active and dynamic University-Enterprise Quarter."

Over the next two years, SETU will further develop its vision for the University-Enterprise Quarter, engage with stakeholders and the wider community, undertake design and apply for planning, all aligned with the strategic planning process of the university.

The former Waterford Crystal site extends to 37 acres and is located directly adjacent to the SETU campus in the city.

The acquisition of about 20 acres for SETU on the site represents a significant opportunity for the future growth of the university, Waterford and the wider region, a SETU statement said.

SETU president Prof Veronica Campbell warmly welcomed the funding announcement saying: “I would like to thank Minister Harris and the Higher Education Authority for their support of our collective vision and for providing the first phase of funding to allow that vision become a reality.

“Our work to realise a University-Enterprise Quarter on the Waterford Crystal site will begin now in earnest and we look forward to developing this vision with all of our stakeholders and regional partners.

"As a university embedded in our region our ambition is to bring together academia, research, industry and our communities to create a hub of knowledge, learning, enterprise, innovation and creativity."