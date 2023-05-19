Schools now obliged by law to report teacher dismissal to Teaching Council 

Schools are now obligated by law to report when a teacher has been dismissed or resigns following a complaint or disciplinary procedure.

Following a change in legislation, boards of management, school patron bodies, or Education and Training Boards must now inform the Teaching Council when a teacher is dismissed or resigns following a complaint or disciplinary process.

It will then be a matter for the Teaching Council to decide whether or not any further action is necessary from a regulatory perspective.

In general, the professional standards body for the teaching profession does not consider a complaint about a teacher unless a school’s disciplinary procedures have first been concluded, or unless there are ‘good and sufficient’ reasons to do so.

The Teaching Council is required to investigate complaints made in relation to registered teachers.

However, the Teaching Council's complaint and inquiry processes, the Fitness to Teach processes, are separate from procedures used by schools at a local level.

Schools will still continue to deal with issues as they arise locally, where it is generally accepted by the Teaching Council that there is the best likelihood of an early resolution.

The Teaching Council legislation requires the council to investigate complaints, and there are well-defined processes in place to meet that requirement, according to Teaching Council chair Michelle Keane.

“The legislation envisages that employers should notify the Teaching Council of dismissals or resignations of a registered teacher following upon the making of a complaint or invoking of a disciplinary process," she said.

“We are now bringing this important consideration into effect within the overall regulatory role of the Teaching Council.”

Teacher Council director Dr Lynn Ramsey said: “The Teaching Council supports the highest standards of professionalism and competence in teaching while also acknowledging and promoting the critically important role of teachers in society.

“The teaching profession contributes to the development of a strong and vibrant education system in Ireland that benefits our young people, our communities, and the economy.

“In so far as possible, we will support schools, employers, and teachers with information and guidance around this newly commenced regulation.”