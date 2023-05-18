Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Meath 

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Meath 

Anyone with any information should contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 08:58
Steven Heaney

A man has died in a single-vehicle road traffic crash in Meath. 

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the incident, which happened on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road at approximately 11.55pm on Wednesday. 

The body of the man was removed from the scene and taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The R147 is now closed from Carnaross to the Kells Business Park entrance while Garda forensic collision investigators conduct an examination of the scene, and road diversions have been in place.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the R147 between 11.30pm and 12.15am, have been asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

High security as Cork plays host to EU naval conference High security as Cork plays host to EU naval conference
Irish Budget 2023 Junior minister: Communicating with locals difficult when migrants on streets
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Minister flags possible charging ‘frustrations’ for urban electric car users
Road traffic crashGardaiPlace: Meath
<p>Some 54% said that short from video and picture apps like TikTok and Instagram have seriously impacted their ability to concentrate.</p>

Most secondary students worry about smartphone use while 20% have used AI for schoolwork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd