Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Meath 

A man has died in a single-vehicle road traffic crash in Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the incident, which happened on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road at approximately 11.55pm on Wednesday.

The body of the man was removed from the scene and taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The R147 is now closed from Carnaross to the Kells Business Park entrance while Garda forensic collision investigators conduct an examination of the scene, and road diversions have been in place.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the R147 between 11.30pm and 12.15am, have been asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.