High security as Cork plays host to EU naval conference

Cork was on high security alert this evening as it hosted a meeting of mostly European naval chiefs.

The Chiefs of European Navies (CHENS) conference, which was last held in Ireland in 2001, is being held to discuss military challenges facing both Nato and European navies.

Armed gardaí were on duty in and around Cobh and security was also tight at the Fota Island Hotel, where a dinner is understood to have been held.

Cars arriving and leaving the resort were stopped before their licence plates were checked by gardaí monitoring movements in and out of the resort.

CHENS is an informal, independent and non-political forum whose membership includes the Chief of Navy of each European maritime nation that is either a member of Nato and/or the EU and has naval armed forces.

According to the Defence Forces, its aim is to promote understanding between navies of the member countries.

It is also to examine issues of “common and mutual interest” and to increase awareness of the maritime domain in member countries.

There are 27 member countries with the European Military Staff (EUMS), Nato’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM), and United States Navy, deployed in Europe invited as observers.

Ireland currently holds the presidency of the CHENS Conference having previously hosted the conference in 2001.

The theme of the 2023 Conference is Naval Implementation of Emergent and Disruptive Technologies.

The Defence Forces said that as part of this, Ireland was due to discuss its Guard Project, which is its drone surveillance system.

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone said: “It is an honour for me and for the Irish Navy to preside over the Presidency of CHENS.

“CHENS continues to be a valued platform to ensure naval relevance in a rapidly changing future as we continue to find innovative solutions to our shared challenge of leading Navies that are always moving forward, modernising and diversifying”.