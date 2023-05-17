Efforts to secure new location for eating disorder service in Dublin

Efforts are underway to secure a new location for an adult and adolescent eating disorder service in Dublin after the first location was deemed unsuitable because of the scale of works required to bring it up to standard.

Currently, the Community Health Organisation Dublin North City and County’s adult eating disorder team is based temporarily in Maryfield Cottage in Swords, having opened there in January. It had been planned to locate the service in Griffith Ave, along with an adolescent eating disorder team.

However, a spokeswoman for the HSE confirmed to the Irish Examiner: “A feasibility study had been carried out for suitability of the premises at 1D Griffith Avenue to accommodate both the adult and adolescent eating disorder teams; however, due to the timescales involved and scope of works required to bring the premises up to the service's requirements an alternative option is being pursued.”

She said that plans are now at “an advanced stage” to secure a centrally located premises with access to public transport, for both teams.

“It is hoped to have both teams co-located at this premises later this year.”

Recruitment at 'advanced stage'

She also said that recruitment is at “an advanced stage” for the adult team and is underway for the adolescent team.

Sinn Féin mental health spokesman Mark Ward said the situation is another example of a lack of urgency by successive governments in tackling services for people with eating disorders.

“We still have only three beds in the whole of the State that are eligible for people with eating disorders to go in to in inpatient services, and if people are not getting the outpatient services that they need, like in this case, they are more likely to need inpatient facilities later on,” said Mr Ward.

The HSE spokeswoman said that the executive is currently awaiting the publication of a review of acute adult inpatient bed provision, including the provision of beds for adults with eating disorders.

She added that the priority of the National Clinical Programme for Eating Disorders is “to develop regional teams that provide evidence-based outpatient and day service provision in the first instance”.