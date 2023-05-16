Parking to be phased out at public buildings with good transport links

Car parking is to be phased out at public service buildings that have good access to public transport links as part of plans to cut emissions.

Cabinet has agreed a new public sector mandate, which will also see disposable cups, plates, and cutlery being banned from most public service buildings.

The plan is part of the State’s target to halve emissions by 2030.

The measures also include promoting the use of bicycles and shared mobility options, procuring only zero-emission vehicles where possible, eliminating paper-based processes as far as is practical, and phasing out fossil fuel heating systems from this year.

The mandate would apply to all public sector bodies covered by Climate Action Plan decarbonisation targets, except for local authorities, commercial semi-state bodies, and schools. However, they will be required to follow suit in the future.

The cutlery, plates, and cups mandate would not apply to clinical and healthcare environments.

Asked about timelines under the new mandate, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said: “The timeline is now. This building has been [upgraded] as an example. The Department of Environment’s own headquarters will move in November. So we have to act now. This is the decade where we have to change.”

A Government spokesperson could not confirm a deadline for all bodies to be required to follow through on phasing out parking at public service buildings.

Decisions on parking will be determined by factors such as the availability of frequent public transport.

“There is no hard and fast rule and each public sector organisation will determine what is best for its needs, within the overarching aim of reaching its sectoral emissions targets,” said a spokesperson.

Mr Ryan said there would not be a “punitive” approach to the allocation of parking spaces and that it is about providing better alternatives through public transport.

“It’s not going to be so restrictive that people can’t get to work.”

An Bord Pleanála

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien updated Cabinet on the reform of An Bord Pleanála and told colleagues the body paid out €1.34m in fines for failing to deal with 134 strategic development decisions in 2022 within the statutory timeframe.

There are 117 new staffing jobs which will bring the total number of posts to over 300 when all roles are filled.

Following controversy, An Bord Pleanála prepared an implementation plan with recommendations including a new code of conduct which is currently out for consultation with the minister and staff representatives.

Cabinet was also informed of Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science secretary general Jim Breslin’s decision to retire from public service. He will leave the post in September.