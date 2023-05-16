Parking to be phased out at public buildings with good transport links

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien updated Cabinet on the reform of An Bord Pleanála and told colleagues the body paid out €1.34m in fines for failing to deal with 134 strategic development decisions in 2022 within the statutory timeframe.