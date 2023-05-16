Johnny Depp back on the red carpet at Cannes — one year after his defamation trial

Johnny Depp stopped for selfies and signed autographs as he walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival tonight.

The 59-year-old looked like he had never been away from the spotlight as he arrived for the opening of the famed festival, a year on from the defamation trial which put allegations of domestic abuse from his former wife Amber Heard into the public glare.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star's French-language film Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV, opened the 76th edition of the influential festival as he and fellow cast members strolled in to the sound of The Clash's 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go'.

Jeanne du Barry, directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

Earlier, Cannes Film Festival's boss Thierry Fremaux, claimed he was not swayed by the controversy surrounding the actor's appearance.

"I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the US. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it's the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework," he said.

“If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it... This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France … I don’t know why she chose him, but it’s a question you should ask Maïwenn,” he added, referring to the film’s director.

If there's one person in this world who didn't find the least interest in this very publicised trial, it's me. I don't know what it's about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor.

A coterie of stars streamed down Cannes’ famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony, including Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Catherine Deneuve (who graces this year’s festival poster) and a blue-haired Helen Mirren, who carried a fan labeled #worthit.

During the opening ceremony, Michael Douglas received an honorary Palme d’Or, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, looking on from the audience.

“I’m even older than the festival,” said Mr Douglas, 78, after receiving a warm standing ovation.

Mr Douglas and Ms Deneuve officially declared open a festival that promises a Côte d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days.

Michael Douglas recieved an honorary Palme d'Or during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. 'I'm even older than the festival', he quipped. Picture@ Doug Peters/PA

It is unspooling against the backdrop of labour unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival’s main hub.

The festival is lined up with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Stars set to hit Cannes’ red carpet in the next week and a half include Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, Scarlett Johansson and Abel Tesfaye — also known as the Weeknd.

Earlier Tuesday, the jury that will decide the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, was introduced. Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, a two-time Palme winner, is presiding along with actors such as Paul Dano and Brie Larson.