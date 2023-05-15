Derry and Fermanagh GAA had 'no record' of complaint against Rory Gallagher

Two county GAA organisations said they have no records of complaints made against Derry’s former senior football manager Rory Gallagher.

Mr Gallagher stepped down as head coach of the county last week after a social media post from his estranged wife Nicola detailing alleged instances of domestic abuse over a prolonged period.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Gallagher had said that they had been “investigated and dealt with by the revelant authorities”.

“Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time,” he said.

"Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities. My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family. I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time.”

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Ms Gallagher said that both county boards of Fermanagh and Derry were aware of the alleged abuse she referred to in her post.

She said the GAA “knew all about this, 100%, and the county boards of Fermanagh and Derry knew, because we told them”.

However, Fermanagh GAA said it had not received any official complaints, while Derry GAA said it had “no record” of an email relating to allegations that were reported to have been sent last year.

Derry statement

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Derry GAA said: "It was reported in the weekend media that Derry GAA did not respond to an email relating to these allegations which was reportedly sent on May 25th 2022. We have rigorously checked our email system and we have no record of receiving any such email then or at any time subsequent to that.

"We have now been able to verify the address the email was sent to. It was sent to a defunct administrator address which was last in use in April 2021."

Fermanagh statement

In a statement, Fermanagh GAA said: “While we will not make any comment on specific allegation or allegations, we can state that Fermanagh GAA has never received any official complaints."

A spokesperson clarified that "official complaints" refers to communication, verbal or written, to any county officer.

“Fermanagh GAA does not condone any form of domestic abuse," they continued.

“We echo the words of Ulster GAA; we encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”

Mr Gallagher held the role of senior men’s football coach in Fermanagh from 2017 to 2019, before he took the Derry job.

Ahead of the Ulster final at the weekend, Ulster GAA said that while it could not comment on specific allegations, it does not condone any form of domestic violence.

“We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community,” it said.