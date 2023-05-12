Third arrest in relation to Eddie Hutch murder 

Gardaí in Mountjoy have arrested a man in connection with the murder of the brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.
A man in in his 40s is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda station in North Dublin.
This is the third arrest that has been made in relation to the case.
Eddie Hutch Sr was shot and killed on Poplar Row, in Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016.
A silver BMW 3 Series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.
The shooting occurred just three days after the killing of Kinahan cartel gang member David Byrne, at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel.
Gardaí believe 58-year-old Eddie Hutch Sr was shot in retaliation for the brutal Regency Hotel murder simply because he was a member of the Hutch family.
The Regency killing escalated the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud, which has claimed a total of 18 lives.