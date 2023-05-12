Third arrest in relation to Eddie Hutch murder 

Eddie Hutch Sr was shot and killed on Poplar Row, in Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016.

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 13:12
Imasha Costa

Gardaí in Mountjoy have arrested a man in connection with the murder of the brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch. 

A man in in his 40s is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda station in North Dublin. 

This is the third arrest that has been made in relation to the case. 

A silver BMW 3 Series vehicle, which was believed to be the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

The shooting occurred just three days after the killing of Kinahan cartel gang member David Byrne, at a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel.

Gardaí believe 58-year-old Eddie Hutch Sr was shot in retaliation for the brutal Regency Hotel murder simply because he was a member of the Hutch family. 

The Regency killing escalated the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud, which has claimed a total of 18 lives.

Place: DublinPerson: Eddie Hutch Sr
