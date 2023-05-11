Mobile phone operator Meteor to issue refunds to thousands of customers 

More €700,000 in refunds will be issued to customers of mobile phone operator Meteor over data charges stretching back to 2016 and 2017.

The communications regulator ComReg said Meteor had failed to meet its obligations and its “non-compliance had been ongoing and had not been satisfactorily remedied” after an initial decision in 2018.

The regulator said Meteor had not complied with obligations that required it to “supply customers with contracts that specified, in a clear, comprehensive and easily accessible manner, details of prices and tariffs as they relate to data overage and applicable charges”.

The company has now taken remedial actions and entered into a settlement with ComReg.

It means it will refund certain out-of-bundle data charges that were incurred by about 55,000 customers during that period to the value of not less than €722,760.

Customers still active with Meteor will be notified of a credit applied to their account. Meteor launched in Ireland in the early 2000s. It was made defunct by owner Eir in September 2017 and merged into Eir mobile.

ComReg said consumers no longer a customer of Meteor would be refunded using the contact details, such as email, postal address, or text message, that Meteor has on record.

“The correspondence will advise the customer of their refund amount and a unique PDF document will be attached, or a link to the unique PDF document will be provided, which they can present to a Payzone retailer in order to claim the refund,” it said.

“The customer will have 90 days to claim the refund [Payzone can only offer a maximum of 90 days].

"Refunds will commence with immediate effect and will be completed by the end of July 2023.”

The average amount to be refunded works out at about €13 per customer.