Man travelling on e-scooter in critical condition after colliding with car
Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses after a man on an e-scooter was injured in a collision (PA)
Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 22:46
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man who had been travelling on an electric scooter has been left in a critical condition after colliding with a car in Northern Ireland.

The Knock Road in east Belfast had been closed for a period of time on Wednesday afternoon following the serious collision, but has since reopened.

“Shortly before 2.30pm, police received the report of a collision between a car and a man on an electric scooter,” Sergeant Braiden from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said.

“Officers attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man on the scooter was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Knock Road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

“We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”

