School libraries falling short of international standards

School libraries are underfunded, under-resourced, and falling short of international standards, according to new research examining post-primary schools.

Notwithstanding the "dedication" of schools to provide libraries despite a lack of national funding, the research found that State support and investment in school library services are "out of line" with education policy and funding in developed countries internationally.

Focusing on schools in one province, researchers at Dublin City University (DCU) found that student's access to their school library can be limited, and many schools are not within walking distance of their nearest public library.

The "competing demands" for space within schools were also noted. Some schools were using the designated library space for a range of uses including as a classroom, learning support, counselling, storage, and a waiting area for sick students.

While the provision of State-funded school libraries is a common feature across international education systems, the Department of Education funds just 30 (4%) out of 730 post-primary school libraries nationally.

Known as the Junior Certificate School Programme (JCSP), these funded school libraries serve schools in disadvantaged areas.

There is also no statutory requirement for schools here to provide library services, and "no vision in education policy for the development of a school library culture or service", the study noted.

There is also a “disconnect” between what is happening in many schools in regard to the public library service and the Department of Education policy to promote links between the two, it found.

As part of the study, the researchers examined the provision of school library services in Connaught, where there are a total of 101 post-primary schools.

The study’s authors set a “low expectation” in terms of how it defined a library service for the purpose of the study, given the lack of State investment. It sought out school library services that involved any provision for students to access books, reading materials, or items of information in any format and in any space.

Out of a total of 102 post-primary schools in the province, only 55 confirmed they had a library matching this definition. The study found that most libraries were dependent on staff volunteerism, in particular involving English teachers. Less than a third (31%) provided library access throughout the whole school day, and in many schools, access is occasional or only when library supervision is available.

Despite the commitment of individual teachers and schools, the lack of a national school library policy, as well as the lack of funding, is “very much in evidence” in terms of the resources provided for school libraries and their use, the study noted.

"The pseudo support that is offered occasionally by the Department of Education is inadequate to meet the needs of the school-going population and indeed, could be argued, the effective delivery of national curricula."

"It appears that the Department of Education is unwilling to commit to a more coherent approach to school library provision, either unaware of or unconvinced of its many benefits."

The study was authored by Breege O’Brien, Dr. Shivaun O’Brien, and Dr. John O’Hara of DCU.