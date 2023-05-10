Man arrested over un-notified parade in Derry

Dissident Republicans parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 10:14
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested following an un-notified parade in Derry last month.

Dissident republicans held a parade on April 10 to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

A police Land Rover was attacked during the procession through the Creggan area, and viable pipe bombs were found in the City Cemetery following the event.

On Wednesday, police said detectives investigating offences surrounding an un-notified parade in the Creggan area on April 10 arrested a 39-year-old man in the Newry area.

They said the man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

