Appeal for calm as police attacked with petrol bombs at dissident march

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs during a dissident republican march in Derry.

A number of missiles were hurled by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area of the city on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“We would appeal for calm.”

The parade, which travelled to the City Cemetery, was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress.

The PSNI had said in recent… pic.twitter.com/FpRqXQZX1c — Aodhán Roberts (@AodhanRob) April 10, 2023



On Friday, the PSNI has said it had "strong intelligence terror attacks are being planned against its officers on Easter Monday".

They also said that PSNI officers would be "moved to frontline duties to counter any potential threats".

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton also added that the PSNI had received “strong community intelligence” there would be “attempts to draw police into serious public disorder and to use that then as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police as well”

Police had increased security measures in response to the un-notified parade.